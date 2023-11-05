Mortgage rates stall but stay at 20-year highs, affecting housing market

(MENAFN) Mortgage rates, which have been on an upward trajectory for some time, exhibited a brief pause last week but continued to linger at levels not seen in over two decades. According to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, the average rate for a 30-year loan inched down slightly to 7.76 percent, a modest 0.03 percent decrease from the previous week. However, it's important to note that this rate still significantly surpasses the 7.08 percent observed just a year ago, as well as the pandemic-induced lows of 3 percent.



Similarly, the average rate for a 15-year mortgage, which is favored by homeowners seeking to refinance, held steady at 7.03 percent. The substantial increase in mortgage rates over the past year aligns with the Federal Reserve's aggressive efforts to combat high inflation. In a span of just 16 months, the central bank approved 11 rate hikes, marking the swiftest tightening pace since the 1980s.



These elevated mortgage rates have substantially impacted consumer demand, with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reporting that its index of mortgage applications plummeted to the lowest level since 1995. Moreover, the housing market's supply side is also experiencing the repercussions of high rates. Many homeowners who secured low mortgage rates before the pandemic are now hesitant to sell their properties, given the persistently high rates, leaving limited options for prospective buyers.



Hannah Jones, an economic research analyst at Realtor.com, acknowledged the challenges faced by current homebuyers, citing a scarcity of available inventory, elevated listing prices, and multi-decade high mortgage rates. In this environment, any potential relief from the mounting housing costs is viewed as a welcome development by those navigating the housing market.

