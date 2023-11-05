(MENAFN) October jobs report gets close attention amid financial uncertainty

The release of the October jobs report has become a focal point for investors, serving as a barometer for the state of the labor market amid the backdrop of rising interest rates and persistent inflation. Anticipation surrounds the high-stakes report, scheduled to be unveiled at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the median estimate from Refinitiv economists suggesting it will reveal a gain of 180,000 jobs and a static unemployment rate at 3.8 percent.



These projections mark a decline from the robust 336,000 job gain observed in September and the 271,000 monthly average experienced over the previous year. Nonetheless, it slightly exceeds the average monthly increase before the pandemic. Lydia Boussour, a senior economist at EY, points out that the October report is expected to signal a discernible softening in labor market conditions, with private sector hiring slowing down and wage growth further cooling.



Boussour further anticipates that the moderation in services employment for October will be influenced by cautious hiring within professional and business services, as well as the leisure and hospitality sectors. On the other hand, goods employment is predicted to experience its first drop since March, primarily due to the UAW strike involving the Big Three Detroit automakers. It's worth noting that a notable surge in government hiring, attributed to teachers returning for the school year, is expected to bolster the overall job figures.



The Federal Reserve's keen interest in the report is rooted in its quest to discern whether the labor market is finally showing signs of softening, following a prolonged period of surprisingly strong job gains. Policymakers are keeping a watchful eye on the data as they navigate the challenge of taming inflation. Despite 11 interest rate hikes in just 16 months, the consumer price index, though having cooled in recent months, remains notably above the Fed's preferred 2 percent target. This report may provide insights into whether the central bank's efforts to control inflation are bearing fruit or if further adjustments are required.

