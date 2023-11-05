Japan, Philippines ink ‘key agreements’ focusing on defense, maritime cooperation

(MENAFN) During Japan's Prime Minister's two-day visit to Manila, the Philippines and Japan have entered into “key agreements,” with a particular focus on defense and maritime cooperation.



“Key agreements have been signed that will propel the momentum of our bilateral relations in the next coming years,” Philippine Leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated in a declaration published late on Friday from the Malacanang Palace.



This announcement followed a meeting between Marcos Jr. and Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida during his official trip to the Philippines, which began on Friday.



The Philippine leader disclosed that the military capabilities of both nations will receive a boost through the Official Security Assistance (OSA), and Japan will additionally provide USD6 million to address the effects of climate change-induced flooding in the Bangsamoro region.



“As leaders of like-minded states, we affirm our commitment to peaceful negotiations to resolve maritime conflicts, and the need for a stable and secure environment, for mutually inclusive growth and development for our people,” Marcos Jr. stated.



The Philippines has an enduring territorial dispute with China concerning the resource-rich South China Sea, while both Japan and China have been asserting claims over territories in the East China Sea, a region that has historically been a source of tension between these nations.

