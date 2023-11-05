Florida arrests Uber driver for alleged sexual assault, false imprisonment

(MENAFN) In Florida, police have apprehended an Uber driver on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment after he allegedly assaulted a passenger in the back seat of his vehicle. The incident occurred when Jose Antonio Canales Sanchez, 51, picked up a 32-year-old woman at 6:24 a.m. on a Wednesday, as reported by St. Petersburg police. Before reaching her intended destination, Canales Sanchez purportedly pulled into a parking lot, entered the back seat, and forcibly undressed and touched the woman against her will.



Fortunately, the woman managed to resist Canales Sanchez and escape from the vehicle. He was subsequently arrested later the same afternoon. A spokesperson for the St. Petersburg Police Department took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of vigilance for ride-share customers, underscoring the need for passengers to remain cautious and gather as much information as possible before entering any vehicle, even when using established services like Uber.



Uber, upon learning of the incident, swiftly responded by removing Canales Sanchez's access to their platform. They released a statement expressing their deep concern over the details of the incident, deeming such conduct entirely unacceptable within the Uber community. The company assured that they are actively cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.



Additionally, it is worth noting that both Uber and Lyft reportedly exchange information regarding drivers who have been deactivated from their respective platforms, highlighting the industry's commitment to passenger safety and accountability. Despite this unfortunate incident, such measures serve as a testament to the dedication of ride-sharing companies to maintaining a secure environment for their customers.

