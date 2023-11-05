Germany Eyes Nigerian Gas Amid Energy Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany, under Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is exploring new energy sources, evidenced by his visit to Nigeria to diversify energy imports.



Currently, Germany gets a lot of oil from Nigeria, yet no gas. Nigeria, rich in gas reserves, could change that.



Scholz, during his Nigeria trip, highlighted German companies' interest in Nigerian gas.



His visit, after President Bola Tinubu's election, aims to strengthen ties and discuss energy cooperation.



Europe's energy landscape is changing. The Russian-Ukraine conflict disrupted gas flows, pressing Europe to find alternatives.



Germany used to receive over 40% of its gas via Russia. Now, with Nordstream affected, it's looking to Nigeria.



Nigeria has been a steady LNG exporter to Europe, making it a prime alternative.







Nigeria holds Africa's largest gas reserves, essential for meeting Germany's energy needs. This interest in Nigerian gas aligns with Germany's push for cleaner energy.



Both countries could gain economically from this partnership. It would help Germany reduce its carbon footprint and offer Nigeria growth opportunities.



Chancellor Scholz mentioned plans for trade, investment, and global issue collaboration with Nigeria.



They will focus on sectors like infrastructure and renewable energy. Nigeria's potential as a gas supplier is significant.



It already exports LNG to the EU, with 60% of its production going there.



Nigeria's domestic energy strategy includes natural gas in automobiles and industries. It must balance this with its export commitments.



Challenges like pipeline vandalism have hindered its gas supply. Investments can solve this, helping Nigeria meet both domestic and export needs.



Legal experts in Nigeria stress the need for foreign investment to develop its gas sector. They argue that funding from countries like Germany is crucial.



Such investments would aid Nigeria's transition to clean energy and satisfy its domestic gas requirements.

Nigeria holds Africa's largest gas reserves

Analysts point out that Germany's economy relies on gas. Hence, interest in Nigeria's gas could benefit both nations.



Questions arise on whether investments would go into exploration or buying from Nigerian facilities.



There's also talk of Germany's interest in the Nigerian Morocco Gas Pipeline and potential hydrogen projects.



In summary, Nigeria and Germany are on the verge of a partnership that could secure energy supplies and drive economic growth.



This cooperation comes at a critical time for Europe and presents an opportunity for Nigeria to capitalize on its resources.







MENAFN05112023007421016031ID1107373933