Pinheiros’ Nightlife Gems: São Paulo’S Elite Bars

In São Paulo's vibrant Pinheiros district, 12 bars acclaimed by EXAME Casual in 2023 have garnered both national and international attention.



A jury of critics and influencers, totaling 60, selected these establishments.



They nominated bar that excel in ambiance and service, offering an alphabetical guide in case of ties.



Tan Tan leads the pack, topping the list for the second year. Chef Thiago Bañares presents a seamless blend of food and cocktails inspired by Japanese izakaya culture.



Their innovative cocktail menu, "Duality#2," pairs traditional Japanese and Brazilian flavors, making a splash on both local and global stages.



Transitioning to Santana Bar, here bartender Gabriel Santana champions local flavors, updating the drink selection every six months.



With a nod to personality profiles, each cocktail offers a distinct character, drawing inspiration from the Myers-Briggs type indicator.



Boca de Ouro, with its film-like setting, invites patrons for a chat at the bar.







The place thrives on the exchange between guests and bartenders, enhancing the intimate atmosphere.



At Guarita, bartender Jean Ponce is dedicated to Brazilian cocktail culture.



He infuses classic recipes with local twists, creating signature drinks that celebrate Brazil's rich flavor palette.



Guilhotina offers a dynamic nightlife experience. Under Spencer Amereno Jr., it keeps the party going, consistently ranking on the World's 50 Best Bars list.

For traditional vibes, Moela serves up chilled beer and fried favorites. It champions the enduring appeal of simple yet satisfying, boteco-style dining.



Sede 261 brings wine culture to the forefront. Sommeliers Cássia Campos and Daniela Bravin curate a weekly rotating selection, pairing wines with special food events.



Finally, Trinca introduces vermouth traditions to São Paulo. Here, guests discover vermouth through a curated selection, enjoyed just as in Italy and Spain.



These bars elevate Pinheiros into a prime destination for connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike, marking it as a global hotspot in the world of mixology.























