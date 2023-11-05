Israel Escalates Gaza Offensive Amid Diplomatic Moves

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israel's military persists in Gaza operations on Saturday, even as the U.S. urges for "humanitarian pauses."



Post visiting Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets regional leaders in Jordan.



The talks follow the conflict's ignition a month ago due to a Palestinian militant attack.



Israel's bombardment of Gaza persists. It complements a ground offensive against Hamas, now exceeding a week.



Israeli forces surround Gaza City, aiming to dismantle Hamas' stronghold, the army says.



Saturday's reports from the Israeli army highlighted the neutralization of militants. Hamas infrastructure suffered significant hits.



The southern strip of Gaza faced a targeted operation. Israeli forces engaged militants near a tunnel, the military states.



Israel's aim to crush Hamas intensified after the October 7 incursion, which led to over 1,400 deaths.







Continuous airstrikes have resulted in more than 9,200 deaths, including 3,800 children, claims Hamas' Ministry.



Israel struck an ambulance by Gaza's largest hospital, acknowledging the incident Friday. Hamas disputes the vehicle's use by militants.



The attack killed and wounded several, says the Hamas Health Ministry. U.N. and WHO leaders call for the protection of health services.



A White House official revealed a Hamas ploy to extract leaders under the guise of evacuation.



Egypt allowed fewer evacuations from Gaza than planned, citing disturbances at Al Shifa hospital.

Gaza Struck by Israeli Tanks

A school in Gaza, struck by Israeli tanks, has become a temporary shelter. Twenty perished there. Ambulance crews worked amidst the devastation, illustrating the war's human toll.



Blinken's Jordan meeting addresses regional concerns. It includes fears of the conflict widening.



Hezbollah's leader suggests a full-scale war is possible. Netanyahu warns of severe consequences if Hezbollah engages.



The U.S. reiterates its support for a Palestinian state. But with decades of unsuccessful attempts, hope for progress is tentative.



This diplomatic effort adds to the long history of seeking peace between Israel and Hamas.

MENAFN05112023007421016031ID1107373926