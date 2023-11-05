US job expansion slows in October amid economic uncertainties

(MENAFN) The U.S. job market exhibited signs of softening in October as employers added fewer jobs than anticipated, according to the monthly payroll report released by the Labor Department. The report indicated that 150,000 jobs were created in October, falling short of the 180,000 jobs predicted by Refinitiv economists. In an unexpected twist, the unemployment rate increased to 3.9 percent, marking its highest level in nearly two years. This uptick in the jobless rate suggests a rise in layoffs, with data from household surveys revealing a 92,000 increase in the number of workers who were laid off in October compared to the previous month.



Moreover, the report contained substantial downward revisions to job growth figures for the end of the summer. The gains for August and September were revised down by a total of 101,000 jobs, with August's job growth standing at 165,000 and September's at 297,000. These revisions underscore the notion that the labor market might be weaker than previously believed.



As the winter season approaches, the labor market seems to be feeling the effects of these economic headwinds. Becky Frankiewicz, Chief Commercial Officer of ManpowerGroup, observed that both employers and employees appear to be bracing for the cooler months, with hiring remaining solid but stabilizing.



The Federal Reserve has been closely monitoring reports like this for signs of a labor market slowdown following a year of interest rate hikes. In their most recent meeting, policymakers decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged, seeking more time to assess the cumulative impact of previous increases. While many economists speculate that the Fed has concluded its tightening campaign, Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that any signs of "tightness in the labor market" could warrant concern.



In response to the report indicating a slowdown in hiring, traders reduced their expectations for future rate increases. Stock futures rose, and bond yields fell in response to the data, reflecting the market's reaction to the evolving economic landscape and the Fed's posture.

