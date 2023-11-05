Economic doubt appears as US deals with fast population aging

(MENAFN) The United States is on the cusp of economic uncertainty due to the rapid aging of its population, a trend that has surged over the last decade. Thousands of baby boomers are retiring daily, leading to an imbalance in the ratio of non-working individuals to those in the workforce. This demographic shift raises concerns about the nation's ability to meet consumption needs, strains the Social Security and Medicare systems, and has economic implications that cannot be ignored.



Research conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research highlights the economic consequences of an aging population. According to their estimates, from 1980 to 2010, a 10 percent increase in the fraction of the population aged 60 and above resulted in a 5.5 percent decrease in per capita GDP. Projections indicate that the aging trend in the U.S. will persist. While coupled with declining fertility rates, this demographic shift might appear to foreshadow an economic slowdown.



However, there is a ray of hope in the form of increased labor force participation among older individuals. One of the key reasons that the U.S. has outperformed long-term predictions thus far is this growing trend of older workers remaining active in the job market. Notably, older Americans are demonstrating eagerness to continue working or re-enter the workforce.



Research from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals a steady rise in labor force participation among age groups 55-64, 65-74, and even those aged 75 and older since 2002. Older workers now represent the fastest-growing segment of the labor force. This phenomenon can be attributed to various factors, including higher education levels, advancements in technology like artificial intelligence that make work less physically demanding, and an increase in life expectancy. Older individuals are motivated to work for reasons extending beyond financial necessity; extended careers provide social connectedness, a sense of purpose, a regular routine, and opportunities to mentor younger colleagues.



Nevertheless, there remains significant work to be done in supporting older individuals who wish to re-enter the workforce. The ZipRecruiter Job Seeker Confidence Index underscores the unique challenges and difficulties faced by older job seekers. A substantial 56 percent of older job seekers reported a poor job search experience in the last quarter, a striking contrast to the 31 percent among those aged 25 to 34. Age-related biases persist, with 65 percent of older job seekers feeling that employers view them as too old. Even among those already employed, 50 percent express a desire for more working hours, illustrating the complexities and disparities faced by older workers in the labor market.

