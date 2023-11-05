Israel affirms continuation of Gaza bombing despite US call for humanitarian pause

(MENAFN) In a press conference held on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would maintain its current approach towards Gaza, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continuing their bombing campaign in the Palestinian enclave. Netanyahu emphasized that West Jerusalem would not agree to a temporary cessation of hostilities unless Israeli hostages were released.



Netanyahu asserted that the IDF would persist in striking Gaza with full force and emphasized Israel's refusal of a temporary ceasefire that did not include the return of the hostages. This statement follows a surprise attack by the Gaza-based Hamas militant group on Israel on October 7, resulting in the abduction of around 240 individuals.



Hamas has indicated its willingness to consider releasing the hostages, but has underscored the need for a halt in hostilities in order to gather information on those held captive, given the ongoing bombings and the communication blackout imposed by Israel.



Netanyahu's remarks came after a meeting with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv. During their discussions, the two leaders addressed the concept of "humanitarian pauses" aimed at safeguarding Gaza civilians and enhancing the delivery of humanitarian aid.



In his own press conference, Blinken reiterated the United States' support for Israel, affirming that the country would "never be alone" in its efforts. The situation remains fluid, with both sides standing firm in their positions, leaving the prospect of a humanitarian pause and resolution of the crisis in Gaza uncertain.



