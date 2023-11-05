(MENAFN) The Biden administration recently unveiled plans to develop a national strategy to combat Islamophobia, a move aimed at addressing rising concerns over anti-Muslim sentiment in the United States. However, President Joe Biden's steadfast support for the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) offensive in Gaza, following attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, has left many American Muslims skeptical of his commitment to their community.



Reports indicate that the initiative to counter Islamophobia has been in progress for several months, with the White House also releasing a strategy in May to confront anti-Semitism, which included efforts to combat hatred against Muslims. The recent flare-up of tensions in the Middle East has further underscored the urgency of such measures. Additionally, the FBI has consistently highlighted white-supremacist and hate-based terrorism as the foremost domestic terror-related concern in the United States. Incidents of hate crimes against Asian Americans have also surged in recent years amid heightened tensions between the United States and China.



Drawing parallels with the surge in anti-Asian sentiment, it is evident that United States foreign policy decisions are closely tied to the nation's domestic security landscape. Earlier this year, it was emphasized that without a shift in the approach to competition with China, Asian communities in the United States would continue to face threats, serving as an early indicator of potential military actions against China.



The intersection of foreign policy decisions, domestic security concerns, and the experiences of minority communities within the United States highlights the complexity of the current geopolitical landscape. As the Biden administration seeks to address Islamophobia and other forms of discrimination, it faces the challenge of reconciling its global stance with the need to ensure the safety and security of all communities within the country.



