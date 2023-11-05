US job expansion fails to meet expectations

(MENAFN) In a report released by the Labor Department, it was revealed that U.S. job growth in October fell short of expectations, but it was partially offset by strong hiring in key sectors such as health care, construction, and government employment. Employers added 150,000 jobs during the month, which was below the 180,000 jobs forecast by economists at Refinitiv. Additionally, the unemployment rate, unexpectedly, ticked up to 3.9 percent, reaching its highest level in nearly two years. Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, noted that the October jobs report points to a cooler labor market, attributing the slowdown not only to the UAW strike but to other factors affecting job growth as well.



The health care sector emerged as a major contributor to payroll gains in October, adding 58,400 jobs. Hospitals played a significant role, hiring 18,100 workers during the month. Notable job increases were also observed in the offices of physicians (12,600), home health care services (9,500), and outpatient care centers (8,100).



Government hiring followed as the second-largest contributor to the overall job growth for the month, with 51,000 employees added to government payrolls. Local government education accounted for the largest share of these gains, with 26,400 new hires, primarily representing teachers returning for the school year.



Construction was another sector that experienced noteworthy job growth in October, with payrolls expanding by 23,000. Within the construction industry, specialty trade contractors saw their payrolls increase by 14,200, and employment in building construction rose by 6,300.



Several other industries also saw increased hiring last month, including social assistance (18,800), professional and business services (15,000), and wholesale trade (9,400). Despite the overall slowdown in job growth, these sectors contributed to a more diverse employment landscape in the U.S. economy for the month of October.

MENAFN05112023000045015682ID1107373837