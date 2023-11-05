Family of deceased ice hockey player calls for Accountability

(MENAFN) The family of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who tragically lost his life in a devastating incident during a game in the United Kingdom last weekend, is seeking "justice" from British authorities. They assert that the actions of the opposing player that led to Johnson's untimely death were "reckless."



Johnson, aged 29, met with a fatal neck injury while competing for the English ice hockey team, the Nottingham Panthers, in a match against the Sheffield Steelers in Sheffield. The incident, which appears to have been an unforeseen accident, unfolded when Steelers player Matt Petgrave lifted his leg after a collision with Johnson. This action resulted in a significant laceration to Johnson's neck, leading to severe blood loss.



Following the incident, Johnson made an attempt to skate towards his team's bench before collapsing on the ice. Tragically, he was later pronounced dead after being rushed to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.



Johnson's aunt, Kari Johnson, expressed her concern, stating, "It was very reckless," emphasizing their desire for British authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding Adam's passing. The South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they are conducting a comprehensive inquiry, involving the review of footage, interviews with witnesses, and seeking expert guidance to understand the tragic incident.



Video footage of the incident has circulated widely online, prompting some social media users to question Petgrave's involvement and how his skate made contact with Johnson's neck. However, others have characterized it as a "freak accident" and have extended their support to Petgrave during this difficult time.



The untimely passing of Adam Johnson has not only left a void in the ice hockey community but has also raised important questions about player safety and the need for thorough investigations into such incidents. The family's call for justice underscores the gravity of the situation and the imperative of holding individuals accountable for their actions on the ice.



