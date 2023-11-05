Blinken rejects widespread calls for cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected the widespread calls for a cease-fire in Gaza on Saturday, arguing that such a cessation would provide Hamas with an opportunity to regroup and launch another attack similar to the one that initiated the current conflict.



"A cease-fire now will simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on October 7," During a joint press conference in Amman, Jordan, alongside his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts, Antony Blinken made this statement after holding discussions with leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority.



He continued: "It is important to reaffirm Israel's right to defend itself, and its obligation to do so, and to taking the necessary steps so October 7 never happens again. But what is also important is the way Israel does that, and that's what we talked to the Israeli government about."



It has been reported that the US has discreetly urged Israel to adopt a more humane approach in its self-defense efforts, but this influence seems to have had limited observable impact on the situation on the ground.



Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi strongly condemned the widespread loss of life in Gaza and appealed for a cease-fire while asserting: "How can we justify to anyone the killing of over 9,000 people, including 4,000 children, in the name of Israel's self-defense?"



He further mentioned: "We demand a cease-fire and reject calling what is happening (in Gaza) self-defense. What is happening cannot be justified and will not bring security to Israel."

