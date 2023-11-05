stc concludes its ‘Early Detection, makes the difference’ breast cancer awareness campaign

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 04 Nov. 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its breast cancer awareness campaign under the “because we care” umbrella. Aligned with the internationally recognized awareness month, the campaign comprised various internal and external activities organized in collaboration with several entities to promote early detection methods and ways to possibly prevent breast cancer.



stc concluded its annual participation in the global movement for breast cancer awareness, emphasizing early detection and preventive measures. The Company collaborated with Alia International Hospital and REBEL Gym, providing valuable educational sessions and fitness activities tailored for its female employees. These efforts focused on educating women about early detection techniques and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This initiative comes as part of stc’s robust CSR strategy, wherein health is a central theme, demonstrating the Company’s unwavering commitment to elevating health standards and fostering a culture of wellness both internally and across the wider community.



Leveraging its partnership with Alia International Hospital, stc utilized its social media platforms to spread awareness about breast cancer during October through featuring insightful video segments by Dr. Mohammad Hassan. stc also hosted an internal informative event for the staff teaching female employees about self-examination methods, and providing free coupons on early detection tests along with free giveaways. stc also organized an Instagram competition, as part of its collaboration with Alia International Hospital, where 10 winners received free breast cancer screenings.



Complementing this, stc organized a health-focused event at stc Head Office in coordination with REBEL Gym, the first smart kickboxing gym, underscoring the importance of regular physical activity in reducing breast cancer risk, and reinforcing the company's commitment to preventative health practices and holistic wellness. Additionally, stc hosted a special challenge with REBEL Gym at its Winter Wonderland booth (WWL) as part of its breast cancer awareness campaign where visitors at WWL had the opportunity to participate in this challenge and win valuable gifts along with free coupons for screening from Alia International Hospital, emphasizing the importance of early detection. With the campaign now concluded, these comprehensive efforts reflect stc’s dedication to creating a healthier, more informed community.



As part of stc’s extensive CSR framework, the Company indicated in a statement that the breast cancer awareness campaign ‘Early Detection, makes the difference’ held throughout the month of October was a success, witnessing active engagement from employees, visitors at the Winter Wonderland booth, and followers on the Company’s social media platform. stc emphasized that its CSR program aims to create a positive impact on society, and that this campaign, as well as the others organized in the past, are a testament to stc’s commitment to community wellness





MENAFN05112023006699014497ID1107373817