Family Development Foundation (FDF) wins three awards at the Global Business Excellence Awards For 2023

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, November 3, 2023: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) secured three global recognitions for the categories including, Best Social Media Campaign, Best Service and Best New Service, at the Global Business Excellence Awards for 2023.

The ‘Fatherhood As We Aspire’ campaign by FDF secured the recognition under the category of “Outstanding Social Media Campaign”, for its significant role in highlighting the significant contributions made by fathers towards the society and family. The campaign involved collaborating with a range of strategic and media partners of FDF to promote its content on diverse digital platforms, encompassing visual, audio, and print media. Similarly, FDF’s Integrated Services System for Seniors won award under the “Outstanding Product/Service” category, honouring the Foundation’s significant role in empowering senior citizens in Abu Dhabi by developing a comprehensive, preventive and empowering service system to foster an engaging life for elderly members of the community. The Foundation’s 'Positive Fatherhood’ platform also won the award under same category of “Outstanding New Product/Service”, for pivotal role in empowering parents and caregivers of teenagers with the essential knowledge and skills required to nurture adolescents by understanding their peculiar behaviours and developmental needs.



The current recognition aligns with FDF's relentless commitment to attaining the utmost levels of success and excellence in its mission to serve families and the community within Abu Dhabi. This is achieved through programs and services designed to preserve strong family connections, which are fundamental to building a unified and resilient community.



Commenting on the occasion, Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, the Director-General of the Family Development Foundation, expressed her pride in this achievement and acknowledged it as one of the most prestigious awards, featuring a wide participation of organisations from across the globe, including both the governmental and private sectors. The award signifies FDF’s pivotal role in offering preventive and empowering services to various family members, especially senior citizens, fathers, and those responsible for raising teenagers. In addition, Her Excellency shed light on the Foundation's remarkable efforts to developing programs and initiatives that improve the quality of life for all members of society.

Her Excellency also highlighted that the achievement comes in line with the persistent efforts and dedication of the Foundation’s workforce that are committed to complying with directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood "Mother of the Nation." The directive of Her Highness seeks to enhance the community by implementing sustainable social plans and programs that cater to the needs of all family members.

“The 'Best Social Media Campaign' award received for the 'Fatherhood As We Aspire', initiated by the Foundation under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, also known as the 'Mother of the Nation,' in late 2021, at the Excellence in Global Business award represents a noteworthy milestone. The recognition reflects the insightful vision of Her Highness and that reflects Her Highness’s insightful vision and the meaningful message we carry on the significant role of a father in a child's lives and their role in the upbringing of a new generation. We have been able shed light on the father’s significant contributions to the family and society through developing purposeful social media programs and content, promoting social content across various digital media platforms, including visual, audio and print media, in addition to conducting events and initiatives in collaboration with media and strategic partners tailored to their service areas,” said Al Rumaithi.



Her Excellency Al Rumaithi also underscored that the recognition received for the ‘Integrated Services System for Seniors’ signifies the Foundation's commitment to facilitate the delivery of outstanding services tailored to the requirements of senior citizens, with the aim of advancing their well-being and reinforcing their stability in society. In addition, the award secured for the Positive Fatherhood platform reflects the innovative thinking and proactive approach of FDF’s dedicated team, with a commitment to addressing the requirements of parents seeking to guide their teenagers positively and constructively.





