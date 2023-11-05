Will GCC stocks continue to rebound?

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets closed the week on a rebound but remained exposed to downside risks. While monetary policy could be at its upper limit, high interest rates could continue to weigh on the local economies. The latter could also continue to see risks in energy price volatility and geopolitical tensions.

The Saudi stock market closed the week on a strong rebound, recovering part of the losses it recorded since July. However, the rapid increase could leave the market exposed to price corrections as traders could move to secure their gains. At the same time, the volatility in energy markets and geopolitical uncertainty could remain a source of concern.

The Qatari stock market recorded a similar although more limited rebound. The market could continue to find support from the local financial sector. However, downside risks remain while the main index remains on a larger downtrend overall.

The Abu Dhabi stock market stabilized to a certain extent after a surge this week. The market rebounded after hitting a new low this year and could see traders move to secure their gains. As a result, the market could remain exposed to new price corrections.

The Dubai stock market could be exposed to some selling pressures after this week’s rebound. While geopolitical concerns could continue to weigh on the market, strong local fundamentals could help alleviate risks.





