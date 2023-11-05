Hezbollah leader affirms commitment to Gaza

(MENAFN) Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, declared on Friday that his forces would continue engaging with the Israeli military until Hamas achieves victory in Gaza. Nasrallah emphasized that any attack on Lebanon would be considered the "most foolish mistake" in Israeli history.



In a televised speech, Nasrallah characterized the conflict in Gaza as a pivotal historical battle with far-reaching consequences that will shape the future. He outlined Hezbollah's objectives, which include halting the aggression against Gaza and ensuring that Hamas emerges victorious against Israel.



Nasrallah clarified that his group was not involved in planning the surprise attack launched by Hamas militants on Israel on October 7. However, Hezbollah seized the opportunity to actively participate in the conflict the following day.



Initially, Hezbollah's actions were limited to sporadic rocket and small arms fire into Israel from Lebanese territory, prompting the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to respond with artillery and drone strikes. Over the past two weeks, these skirmishes have intensified in both frequency and intensity. In anticipation of Nasrallah's address, IDF forces were placed on high alert, amid concerns that the Hezbollah leader might announce a major operation against Israel.



Contrary to expectations, Nasrallah did not make such an announcement. Instead, he highlighted how his forces have been instrumental in the conflict, diverting a significant portion of Israel's combat troops and nearly half of its naval assets to the Lebanese border. This strategic move has significantly reduced the number of troops available for a ground operation in Gaza, leading to what Nasrallah described as a "state of anxiety, anticipation, panic, and fear" among the enemy's political and military leadership.



Nasrallah's speech underscores Hezbollah's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, as well as its determination to play a pivotal role in the ongoing conflict. Additionally, his warning against any potential attack on Lebanon serves as a stark reminder of the potentially catastrophic consequences such an action could entail. The evolving dynamics in the region continue to be closely monitored by international observers and stakeholders.



MENAFN05112023000045015687ID1107373788