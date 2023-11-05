Over 600 academics ask Irish colleges to cut connections with Israeli institutions

(MENAFN) Because "the scale and severity of Israel's current war on the Gaza Strip has exceeded all previous levels of violence in the prolonged and brutal Israeli occupation of Palestine," a group of over 600 academics has called on Irish colleges to cut their connections with Israeli institutions.



Academics from Ireland and beyond signed a united statement denouncing the Israeli attacks in Gaza as "a campaign of ethnic cleansing and, according to many experts, genocidal violence," which was published by the Irish Times on Saturday.



It stated that there are numerous active collaborations between Irish institutions and Israeli universities through EU-funded research programs.



“We call on all universities in Ireland to immediately sever any existing institutional partnerships or affiliations with Israeli institutions,” the letter mentioned.



“Those ties should be suspended until the occupation of Palestinian territory is ended, the Palestinian rights to equality and self-determination are vindicated, and the right of Palestinian refugees to return is facilitated."



The letter added: “The incursion by Palestinian armed groups on October 7th included criminal attacks against civilians.



“But under no circumstances does international law permit the systematic bombardment and collective punishment of civilians in a besieged occupied territory.”



“The dehumanising language and tropes widely used by Israeli leaders in reference to Palestinians echo those typically associated with genocidal incitement and intent,” it declared.

