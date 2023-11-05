US House Speaker Declines Meeting with Ukrainian lobbyists

(MENAFN) In a recent development, United States House Speaker Mike Johnson has reportedly declined a request to meet with senior faith leaders from Ukraine, according to a report by the Washington Post. The delegation, led by Bishop Ivan Rusin of the Ukrainian Evangelical Church, is currently on a tour across the United States with the aim of persuading Americans that Kiev is not posing a threat to religious freedom.



The group comprises representatives from various religious backgrounds, including Muslim, Catholic, Jewish leaders, and members of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), a government-approved institution intended to replace the traditional Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which was recently banned by the Kiev parliament.



While Bishop Rusin has held meetings with American evangelical leaders and Republican lawmakers, the request to meet with House Speaker Johnson was rejected without providing a specific explanation. It is noteworthy that Johnson had voted against providing military aid to Ukraine last year, but has expressed openness to funding Kiev in the future.



Speaking to the Washington Post, Bishop Rusin emphasized that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is committed to upholding religious liberty in Ukraine, countering claims that Kiev is restricting religious freedoms. He pointed out that Russian forces have been reported to detain pastors and destroy churches in Russian-controlled regions, including Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye.



Rusin further expressed concern about the potential consequences if Russia were to prevail in the ongoing conflict, stating, "Our pastors have been imprisoned in the occupied places, so for us, it’s clear that we will be at least imprisoned [if Russia wins]."



The decision by Speaker Johnson to decline the meeting has raised questions and added a layer of complexity to the ongoing discourse surrounding Ukraine, its religious landscape, and the geopolitical tensions it currently faces. This development serves as a noteworthy instance in the broader conversation about international relations and advocacy efforts for religious freedom on the global stage.



