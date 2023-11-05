US services sector maintains 10-month increase streak in October

(MENAFN) In a report published by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Friday, it was disclosed that the economic activity within the US services sector maintained its impressive growth momentum, stretching for the tenth consecutive month in October.



This notable achievement was gleaned from the ISM's non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), also recognized as the ISM services PMI, which registered a reading of 51.8 percent.



This particular index utilizes the critical threshold of 50 points to convey the sector's performance, where a reading above 50 signifies expansion, while a reading below indicates contraction.



According to the ISM's findings, the US services sector has exhibited growth in an impressive 40 out of the last 41 months, with the sole exception being a contraction in December.



Adding to the significance of this achievement, it's worth highlighting that the index reached its historical pinnacle at 69.1 percent in November 2021. These results affirm the resilience and consistent growth of the US services sector, which is of paramount importance in understanding the country's economic landscape.



"Twelve industries reported growth in October," As mentioned in the report, ISM Chair Anthony Nieves affirmed that the services sector continues to demonstrate ongoing and sustained growth.

