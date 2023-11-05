Germany Always Supported Territorial Integrity Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “I have always stated that Garabagh is the territory of
Azerbaijan. Germany has always supported the territorial integrity
of Azerbaijan,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a
joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov, Azernews reports.
“Azerbaijanis should return to their lands,” Annalena Baerbock
added.
