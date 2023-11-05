               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Germany Always Supported Territorial Integrity Of Azerbaijan


11/5/2023 3:08:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “I have always stated that Garabagh is the territory of Azerbaijan. Germany has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports.

“Azerbaijanis should return to their lands,” Annalena Baerbock added.

