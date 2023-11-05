Azerbaijani FM Advice To German Minister: Take Time To Meet With Former Azerbaijani Idps

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Take time to meet with former Azerbaijani IDPs. The number of
former IDPs in Azerbaijan far exceeds the number of people who
migrated to Armenia," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
said this at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister
Annalena Baerbock, Azernews reprots.
"The minister would have learnt more interesting facts if she
had the opportunity to meet people displaced from their native land
in a difficult situation," the minister said.
