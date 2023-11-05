Azerbaijani FM Advice To German Minister: Take Time To Meet With Former Azerbaijani Idps

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Take time to meet with former Azerbaijani IDPs. The number of former IDPs in Azerbaijan far exceeds the number of people who migrated to Armenia," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Azernews reprots.

"The minister would have learnt more interesting facts if she had the opportunity to meet people displaced from their native land in a difficult situation," the minister said.