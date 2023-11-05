Air Force Commander Confirms Enemy Missile Ship Destroyed In Yesterday's Attack On Kerch Shipyard

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Kalibr-type cruise missile carrier has been confirmed as destroyed in yesterday's attack on a Kerch-based shipyard in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I confirm,” Oleshchuk wrote, referring to his earlier post, in which he expressed hope that another Russian vessel could have followed the cruiser Moskva.

A reminder that, on the evening of November 4, 2023, several Telegram channels reported on Russia's Karakurt-class small missile ship under construction, which had been hit at Zalyv Shipyard in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch. The AFU StratCom confirmed Ukraine's successful strikes on the maritime and port infrastructure of the above shipyard.