Russians Launch 116 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region, Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 4, 2023, Russian troops attacked 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 116 times. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Malashko, Russians launched 102 artillery strikes on such settlements as Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Mali Shcherbaky, Prymorske, and other frontline settlements.

Additionally, the enemy launched 10 drone attacks on Huliaipole, Novodarivka, Chervone, Malynivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Poltavka and Piatykhatky, and four air strikes on Orikhiv and Robotyne.

Regional authorities received 18 reports on the damage caused by Russian attacks to residential houses and infrastructure objects. No casualties among civilians were reported.

A reminder that, on November 3, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with the Iskander-M missile, having injured 11 civilians.