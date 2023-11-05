Ukrainian Defenders Destroy Russia's Pole-21 EW System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed Russia's Pole-21 electronic warfare (EW) system.
The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The Pole-21 electronic warfare system, designed to jam satellite navigation channels, has been destroyed,” Tarnavskyi wrote.
A reminder that, during October 2023, Ukrainian warriors downed six Russian Su-25 aircraft in the Tavria direction.
