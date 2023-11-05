Russia Sends Humanitarian Aid To Residents Of Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Russia has sent
humanitarian aid to Egypt for the residents of the Gaza Strip for
the third time, Trend reports.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia noted that two
special planes of the ministry will deliver 60 tons of humanitarian
cargo for residents of the Gaza Strip.
"The Ilyushin Il-76 of the Ministry of Emergency Situations took
off from Grozny Airport to Egypt," the ministry said.
Humanitarian aid includes food, mattresses, pillows and personal
hygiene products.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
