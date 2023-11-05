Jordan Set To Conduct General Population And Housing Census In November 2025

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- The Department of Statistics (DoS) Director-General Haider Fraihat has announced the official approval by the Cabinet to conduct the General Population and Housing Census in November 2025.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Fraihat outlined the department's preparations for this significant census, emphasizing the integration of modern technology and artificial intelligence to ensure precise, comprehensive, and objective data collection.Jordan's population, as of the end of 2022, stood at 11.302 million people, marking a seven-year gap since the last Population and Housing Census conducted in 2015.Fraihat indicated that the Department's current initiatives focus on preparing for the future, with the primary goal being the enhancement of statistical plans and programs. A pivotal aspect of this undertaking is the establishment of a cutting-edge National Data Center, set to serve a broad spectrum of users, including policymakers, researchers, the private sector, and international organizations."The interactive National Data Center aims to provide an extensive platform for all statistical data, with the goal of fostering data accessibility and comparison for a wide range of stakeholders. It is expected to be fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2024," he added.Moreover, Fraihat underscored the Department's commitment to nurturing its human resources to attain international expert status, noting that this commitment is reflected in the ongoing development and capacity enhancement of the Department's workforce.In addition, he said the Department is in the process of formulating a comprehensive statistical strategy covering the years 2024 to 2028, which is expected to be officially launched by the end of the first quarter of the upcoming year."The strategy will encompass participation from a wide array of stakeholders, including government institutions and others concerned with the production and utilization of statistical data. The strategy will involve the restructuring of the Department, including the creation of new directorates and departments to cover emerging areas of work," he added.