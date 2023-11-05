Gaza workers with Israeli permits face mass exodus, detention following conflict escalation

(MENAFN) Following the recent escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict last month, a mass exodus and detention process has commenced for thousands of Gaza workers who previously held work permits in Israel.



This collective punishment, which violates international law, has seen the revocation of work permits for all Gazan workers by Israeli authorities.



Some of these workers sought refuge in the occupied West Bank, often at their own expense, due to safety concerns in Israel resulting from threats against them and the inability to return to Gaza due to the ongoing war.



Initially, many were detained and held by Israeli forces at their workplaces before being repatriated to Gaza.



On November 2, Israel announced its decision to return Palestinian workers in Israel to Gaza.



"Israel is cutting off all contact with Gaza," a declaration from Israel’s Prime Ministry Press Office mentioned, continuing: "There will be no Palestinian workers from Gaza left in Israel, and the Gazan workers who were in Israel on the day the war started will be returned to Gaza."



Subsequent to this ruling, a large number of Gaza workers were repatriated to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Border Gate in southern Israel. Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether any Gaza workers are still being held in Israeli detention facilities.



When a Turkish news agency reached out for inquiries, the Israeli Army press office and the Unit for the Coordination of Government Activities in the Palestinian Territories (COGAT), which is associated with the Israeli army, refrained from disclosing information regarding the status of the detained Gaza workers.

