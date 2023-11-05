Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemns continued Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced the ongoing Israeli violence in the Gaza Strip.



The ministry stated that it “condemns in the strongest terms the continuation of the Israeli war of annihilation against our people in the Gaza Strip for the 29th day in a row.”



It declared that the Israeli conflict “clearly targets hospitals, shelter schools, and residential homes.”



“This means more mass massacres, and more disruption of the work of hospitals and ambulance crews in light of the continued Israeli refusal to bring fuel into hospitals, as Netanyahu brags about it,” it noted.



It affirmed that “it has become clear that the international community has failed to convince Netanyahu and his war council to bring fuel to hospitals, more relief supplies, food and water supplies.”



“It has also become clear that Netanyahu refuses to accept a temporary ceasefire under a humanitarian truce,” it added.



“On the contrary, Netanyahu responded to these international demands by bombing hospitals, ambulance convoys, schools that shelter those displaced from their homes, and areas that are being leveled and destroyed.”



The ministry cautioned of “the consequences of the international community coexisting with these criminal scenes as they are repeated daily.”



It added to its statement warning of “the consequences of treating the victims and wounded of the Palestinian people as mere numbers.”

