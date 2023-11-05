Lebanese PM calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Lebanese Premier Najib Mikati underlined the necessity to take actions to "stop the Israeli aggression against southern Lebanon."



Mikati emphasized "the priority of working to reach a cease-fire in Gaza to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression," after gathering with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Jordanian capital of Amman.



He also highlighted the necessity to halt Israel’s “scorched earth policy” which is “followed by using internationally banned weapons to continue causing more human losses and destroying southern regions and towns."



“Lebanon, which is committed to international legitimacy and the implementation of International Resolution 1701, and in coordination with UNIFIL, calls on the international community to pressure Israel to stop the daily encroachments and violations on its land and sovereignty on land, sea and air,” he stated.



Blinken noted, “He is making every effort to stop military operations for humanitarian purposes,” as long as “this is accompanied by the start of research into dealing with the hostages file,” based on a declaration from Mikati’s office.



Tensions have escalated at the Israel-Lebanon border, involving exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, coinciding with an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip.



These border confrontations mark the most lethal incidents since the full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.

MENAFN05112023000045015839ID1107373725