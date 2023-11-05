Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives Of Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- Israeli airstrikes early Sunday targeted residential areas in western Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of six civilians and causing injuries to others.Additionally, Israeli warplanes bombed a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.Furthermore, a number of individuals were killed and others were wounded when the occupation aircraft targeted two houses in the Al-Salahat area in the Maghazi camp.The Al-Aqsa Hospital received numerous casualties following the bombardment of the Maghazi camp, including nine deaths and dozens of injured civilians.