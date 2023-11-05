UN Report Reveals Alarming Child Death Figures In Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- A recent report by the United Nations (UN) has unveiled distressing statistics on child casualties in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. According to the report, a staggering 5,143 children have lost their lives since the start of Israeli airstrikes last month.The report drew on data provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which has documented that a total of 3,900 children have tragically lost their lives due to the Israeli offensive in Gaza. Additionally, there are serious concerns regarding the fate of approximately 1,200 children who are feared to be trapped beneath the rubble and categorized among the deceased.The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also disclosed that 43 children in the West Bank fell victim to Israeli actions, including an instance where settlers were involved in the tragic death of one child.The comprehensive report further elaborated that the overall number of deaths in Gaza stands at a devastating 9,485 as of Saturday evening. Among these figures are 2,430 women, 572 elderly individuals, and 3,900 children.In the West Bank, the report detailed 136 deaths and 2,300 injured individuals, among them 241 children, with an additional 62 people sustaining injuries from settlers with the backing of occupation forces.The report shed light on the harrowing displacement crisis as well. In Gaza, more than 1.5 million people have been forced from their homes, and in the West Bank, 905 individuals, including 356 children, have found themselves in a state of displacement.Moreover, the report underscored the displacement of an extra 120 Palestinians, of whom 55 are children, specifically in areas classified as (C) and in the occupied city of Jerusalem.