Bernie Sanders voices condemnation of Israel's attacks on Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) US Senator Bernie Sanders expressed his strong disapproval of Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, describing them as unacceptable due to the “indiscriminate” killing of innocent civilians.



He declared that it is "one of the more horrific moments in modern history" but said in a post on X that “Israel has a right to defend itself. I don't think anyone disagrees with that. But what they are doing now in an indiscriminate way, bombing refugee camps, bombing ambulances, killing thousands of innocent men, women and children in violation of international law is simply not acceptable. It has got to stop."



He pointed out that the United States annually allocates USD3.8 billion to Israel.



"Now, they can say they don't want the money, fine. But if they're going to take our money and (US President Joe) Biden wants to give them even more, they have got to recognize that they cannot offend American values, what we stand for, what civilized world stands for."



Sanders conveyed his satisfaction with the growing calls for a halt in the bombing and stated: "These people have no water, they have no food, they have no fuel. Their hospitals have been bombed. It is a total disaster."



Highlighting the fact that hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents have been forced to leave their homes, Sanders observed that many are now residing in overcrowded conditions within UN facilities.



"So we are looking at a humanitarian disaster. The United States puts a lot of money into Israel. And our job is to say, yes, you have a right to defend yourself, but Palestinian children are as important as Israeli children, as important as American children.



"Stop the indiscriminate slaughter of innocent people," he continued.

