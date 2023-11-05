Chef Filippo Tawil Unveils His Wellness-Infused Culinary Masterpieces At Sorrento, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 2023 – Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is set to elevate the culinary landscape with an exquisite pop-up starring the celebrated wellness Italian Chef, Filippo Tawil from 27th October to 5th November at the Italian cuisine restaurant, Sorrento. Guests can indulge in a unique culinary experience, exploring the flavors of authentic Italian cuisine with a healthy twist.



With Chef Filippo's magic, traditional Italian cuisine undergoes a modern, health-focused reinterpretation, offering an unparalleled gastronomic adventure for discerning palates. Patrons can explore the intersection of wellness and artistry in every bite through his signature dishes like Polpette Al Sugo, Maltagliati Paglia E Fieno and Ravioli Di Melanzane Bruciate. Sorrento will transform into a haven of culinary arts, enveloped in the enchanting ambience. This enhancement will elevate the dining experience and ensure that each moment transcends beyond a mere meal, becoming a cherished memory.



Leveraging over a decade of culinary prowess, Chef Filippo intricately blends the pleasures of indulgence with the essence of well-being. His creations offer a harmonious balance, promising an experience that is deeply nourishing and exquisitely delectable. He has lent his expertise to renowned establishments such as Hotel Angleterre and Accademia in Lausanne, Switzerland, Kings Mansion in Goa, Clinique La Prairie in Montreux and private chef stints in Miami, New York, Moscow, London, and Ibiza. His culinary acumen is further validated by certifications from esteemed institutions, including JUMP certificate, Chapter one, G&M Price, and Georges Blanc.



"In crafting each dish, my goal is to encapsulate the very essence of Italy's legacy, infusing it with a contemporary touch. This pop-up at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi isn't just a culinary escapade; it's a heartfelt odyssey through flavours where tradition harmoniously blends with innovation. I'm thrilled to share my passion for nutritious and delightful cuisine with our guests, promising them a dining adventure that not only tantalises their taste buds but also nourishes their soul." says Chef Filippo Tawil.



Dates: 27th October to 5th November 2023 | A la carte menu Lunch & Dinner

Venue: Sorrento, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi





