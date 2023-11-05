Elections Of Heads Of Districts And Cities Of Regional Significance Kick Off In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The elections of
leaders (governors) of districts and cities of regional
significance are being held in Kazakhstan, the Central Election
Commission of Kazakhstan says, Trend reports.
According to the information, as of 07:00 Astana time, all
polling stations in the country's regions opened.
In accordance with the boundaries of time zones, polling
stations in five regions of Kazakhstan: Aktobe, Atyrau, West
Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions opened at 08.00 Astana
time.
1,062,327 citizens are included in the voter lists.
Voting is carried out from 07:00 to 20:00 local time in the
voting room at the polling station.
MENAFN05112023000187011040ID1107373695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.