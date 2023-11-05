               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Elections Of Heads Of Districts And Cities Of Regional Significance Kick Off In Kazakhstan


11/5/2023 2:25:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The elections of leaders (governors) of districts and cities of regional significance are being held in Kazakhstan, the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan says, Trend reports.

According to the information, as of 07:00 Astana time, all polling stations in the country's regions opened.

In accordance with the boundaries of time zones, polling stations in five regions of Kazakhstan: Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions opened at 08.00 Astana time.

1,062,327 citizens are included in the voter lists.

Voting is carried out from 07:00 to 20:00 local time in the voting room at the polling station.

