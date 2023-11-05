Ukraine's Defense Forces Eliminate Another 990 Russian Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 305,090 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 5, 2023, including 990 invaders in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,284 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 9,953 armored combat vehicles (+14), 7,375 artillery systems (+12), 867 multiple launch rocket systems (+6), 570 air defense systems (+2), 322 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,534 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,554 cruise missiles (+3), 20 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 9,730 motor vehicles (+14), and 1,047 special equipment units (+9).

The data are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched three strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, and one strike targeting an enemy anti-aircraft missile system. Ukraine's missile forces hit one enemy artillery unit.