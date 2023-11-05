Russians Shell Nikopol District Three Times Yesterday Evening

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday evening, Russian troops fired three times at Nikopol district, firing a dozen shells.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The aggressor fired three times at Nikopol district yesterday evening. They fired a dozen artillery shells. Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under enemy fire. Rescuers are establishing the consequences of the attacks. No one was injured," he said.

Ukraine's Defense Forcesanother 990 Russian invaders

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched three strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, and one strike targeting an enemy anti-aircraft missile system. Ukraine's missile forces hit one enemy artillery unit.