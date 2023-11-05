Two Killed As Russians Fire 474 Shells At Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kherson region 100 times in the past day, killing two people and injuring six more.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"In the past day, the enemy launched 1000 attacks, firing 474 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 12 shells at the city of Kherson," wrote Prokudin.

Residents continue to leave frontline villages inregion - RMA

According to him, the Russian military targeted populated areas of the region and an educational institution in Kherson district.

The Russian shelling killed two people and injured six others.

As reported, the day before, Russian troops attacked the central part of Kherson, killing a man and injuring a woman.