(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan and Germany enjoy huge potential for cooperation in
many areas, including energy, transport, transit connections,
alternative energy and a number of other fields, Azerbaijan's
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a joint press conference
with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Azernews reports.
Highlighting that Bayramov and his German colleague exchanged
detailed views on the latest situation in the region, Jeyhun
Bayramov said: "I informed my colleague about the 30-year
occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the heavy consequences of the
occupation, the liberation of Azerbaijani lands as a result of the
44-day Patriotic War, and at the same time, the normalization of
Armenia-Azerbaijan relations in the post-conflict period, and
Azerbaijan's vision in terms of the future development of the
region."
“We discussed the steps taken by Azerbaijan in the last three
years to advance a peace treaty and open communications, as well as
border delimitation between the two countries in the context of
Armenia-Azerbaijan post-conflict normalization.”
Minister also adds that relations between Azerbaijan and Germany
have been successfully developing in the spheres of trade, energy,
agriculture, mutual investment, and mutual participation in
infrastructure projects over the long years.
The minister noted that over 200 German companies operate in
Azerbaijan, adding that they are involved in the implementation of
projects in various areas.
“Azerbaijan accounts for 70 percent of Germany's trade with the
South Caucasus countries. The mutual trade between our countries
made $1.3 bln in 2022. The results of the first nine months of 2023
can be assessed quite positively. During the first nine months, the
volume of trade increased by 60 percent compared to the same period
last year,” Jeyhun Bayramov added.
