(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan and Germany enjoy huge potential for cooperation in many areas, including energy, transport, transit connections, alternative energy and a number of other fields, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Azernews reports.

Highlighting that Bayramov and his German colleague exchanged detailed views on the latest situation in the region, Jeyhun Bayramov said: "I informed my colleague about the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the heavy consequences of the occupation, the liberation of Azerbaijani lands as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, and at the same time, the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations in the post-conflict period, and Azerbaijan's vision in terms of the future development of the region."

“We discussed the steps taken by Azerbaijan in the last three years to advance a peace treaty and open communications, as well as border delimitation between the two countries in the context of Armenia-Azerbaijan post-conflict normalization.”

Minister also adds that relations between Azerbaijan and Germany have been successfully developing in the spheres of trade, energy, agriculture, mutual investment, and mutual participation in infrastructure projects over the long years.

The minister noted that over 200 German companies operate in Azerbaijan, adding that they are involved in the implementation of projects in various areas.

“Azerbaijan accounts for 70 percent of Germany's trade with the South Caucasus countries. The mutual trade between our countries made $1.3 bln in 2022. The results of the first nine months of 2023 can be assessed quite positively. During the first nine months, the volume of trade increased by 60 percent compared to the same period last year,” Jeyhun Bayramov added.