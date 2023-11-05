German FM Is Either Lying Or Trying To Cover Up Some Dirty Agenda

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated at a press
conference held in Baku on November 4, 2023, that during her visit
to Azerbaijan on that day she had a meeting with Azerbaijanis
expelled from Armenia, the Western Azerbaijan Community commented
on the German Foreign Minister's statement. Azernews reports.
“In this regard, the Community declares that it has not received
any request from Germany regarding such a meeting and that the
Community has no information whether such a meeting took place.
The only information available about this alleged meeting is
what the minister shared during the press conference. The absence
of details regarding the individuals present and the content of the
meeting raises questions. This is further compounded by the fact
that both German authorities and the Armenian media released
comprehensive reports, including video footage, about the meeting
she held in Armenia only a day before with Armenians who had
migrated from Azerbaijan.
All this indicates that Mrs. Baerbock is either lying or trying
to cover up some actions serving malicious purposes.
The Western Azerbaijan Community, which is the lawful and
credible representative of the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia,
demands that Germany respect the principles of transparency and
disclose comprehensive information about the said meeting.
Furthermore, Mrs. Baerbock's use of fictitious place names
within Azerbaijani territory constitutes a violation of
international law. It is important to note that those fictitious
names, which have no legal or historical basis, were originally
coined by Armenia to support its territorial claims against
Azerbaijan. If the German minister places importance on historical
toponyms, she must have refrained from using those fictitious terms
and used the historically accurate names of the places she visited
during her trip to Armenia, including İrəvan, Keşişkənd, and
Arazdəyən,” the Community said.
