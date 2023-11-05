Malaysia, Japan To Cooperate To Alleviate Suffering Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday that his country looks forward to cooperating with Japan, which holds a seat on the UN Security Council, in order to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

This came in a joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, who is on an official visit to Malaysia.

"We agree that the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine is dangerous at the present time. We also agreed that there is a need to support all international efforts to press for the unconditional passage of humanitarian aid," Ibrahim added.

He also stated that Malaysia is committed to continuing to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation with Japan, especially in trade and investment, expressing his optimism that foreign direct investment from Japan will exceed 30 billion Malaysian ringgit (USD 6.33 billion) by the end of 2023. (end)

