Yemeni Houthis warn of expansion of Israeli-Palestinian war if US keeps supporting Israel

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Houthi group in Yemen issued a warning, expressing concerns about the expansion of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict if the United States persist in supporting Israel in its military campaign in Gaza.



"(US Secretary of State Antony) Blinken must realize that the circle of conflict will be widened, as long as the US continues to give Israel the time to continue the genocide in Gaza," a pro-Houthi channel cited a declaration by Houthi representative Mohamed Abdulsalam.



He advised Arabs to back Palestinians in Gaza "to achieve their legitimate rights."



Meanwhile, Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Houthi group, has made a commitment to continue launching missiles and drones towards Israel.



In recent days, the Houthi group confirmed firing several missiles and drones in the direction of Israel.



On Tuesday, the Israeli military reported that its air defense systems successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile originating from the Red Sea area.



The Israeli military has escalated its aerial and ground offensives in the Gaza Strip, which has been enduring relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive initiated by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



“The death toll as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 is 9,500, including 3,900 children and 2,509 women,” Salama Marouf, the chief of the Gaza Media Office, declared at a press briefing.

