Myanmar Junta Artillery Attack Fatally Lands On China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) One Chinese citizen was killed and several others injured yesterday (November 4) when an artillery shell fired by the Myanmar military apparently missed its intended target and landed on the Chinese side of the China-Myanmar border.

The strike had targeted the city of Laiza on the Myanmar side of the border, home to the headquarters of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of the largest and most powerful of dozens of ethnic resistance organizations (EROs) fighting against the State Administration Council (SAC) military junta that seized power from a democratically elected government in a February 2021 coup.



According to a Laiza-based Kachin activist known as David who closely monitors the conflict in the area, the artillery shell that landed on the Chinese side hit a house and injured three people, including at least one fatal injury. He told Asia Times that three shells landed on a nearby mountain this morning (November 5) but that the area wasn't inhabited and there was no harm to any individuals or property.

The risk of more casualties on the Chinese side has been mitigated as residents have evacuated from the border town of Naban, which is connected to Laiza as part of the same urban area. However, residents of Laiza on the Myanmar side don't have many feasible escape routes and have been seeking shelter outside of their homes, including in trenches along the river separating the two countries.

A prominent blogger following the conflict named Nicholas cited“local news” sources as saying there were a total of four Chinese national casualties resulting from the errant artillery attack, even though the KIA has issued an order to local media not to release news about the recent attacks.

Nicholas' widely followed, pro-Spring Revolution Twitter feed posted pictures of smoke rising from the China side of the barbed-wire fence that China constructed along large sections of the China-Myanmar border several years ago.

A high-level KIA official told Asia Times after yesterday's bombing on the condition of anonymity that the attack was“approved” by China, without elaborating how he knew this was the case.

The border area where a Myanmar junta artillery strike fatally landed across the Chinese border. Image: Twitter Screengrab / @nicholas6284

At the time of publication, the Chinese government had not yet made any official statements about the Chinese citizen who was killed and the others who were harmed, which is unusual considering that China is ordinarily keen to show the world- and particularly the Chinese public-that it steadfastly protects Chinese citizens abroad and takes swift, bold countermeasures whenever Chinese citizens are harmed.

The lack of a swift statement could either mean that China is somehow hoping the information doesn't become public or that Beijing is still formulating its response at a time when Beijing's Myanmar policy is becoming increasingly muddled.

That apparent policy flux reflects the fast-changing nature of the conflict since the astounding success of“Operation 1027,” a massive and multi-pronged military campaign launched on October 27 by a unified group of resistance forces known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance comprised of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Arakan Army (AA) in northern Shan state in areas near the Chinese border.

