(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed skepticism regarding the prevailing expectations among European Union leaders regarding the outcome of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Speaking at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana, Kazakhstan, Orban emphasized that the European Union's current strategy for Ukraine has been deemed a "complete failure." He contended that the notion of Ukraine emerging victorious and subsequently precipitating a change in Russian leadership, leading to negotiations, is an overly ambitious and flawed plan. This article delves into Prime Minister Orban's perspectives, his call for a new approach to the conflict, and Hungary's proposed alternative strategy.



Prime Minister Orban articulated his reservations about the European Union's existing approach towards the Ukraine-Russia conflict. He argued that the prevailing belief in Ukraine's imminent triumph over Russia, resulting in a change of leadership in Moscow, is an unrealistic and unviable scenario. Orban's candid assessment challenges the prevailing optimism within European Union leadership circles.



Orban posited that despite the grim outlook, European Union leaders continue to advocate for Ukraine's continued engagement in the conflict, even offering financial and material support to Ukrainian forces. This perspective contends that such support may inadvertently serve to prolong the conflict rather than facilitate a resolution.



Prime Minister Orban proposed an alternative approach, advocating for the construction of a new European security framework that is acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine. This proposal, referred to as "plan B," seeks to chart a course towards a ceasefire and subsequent peace negotiations. Orban's emphasis on inclusivity underscores the importance of accommodating the interests of all stakeholders.



Orban underscored the pivotal role of Turkey in shaping a new European security architecture. He argued that without Turkey's involvement, genuine security in Europe would remain elusive. This assertion highlights the interconnectedness of regional actors and the need for a comprehensive approach to security considerations.



Hungary's recent decision to block a significant European Union aid package for Ukraine further underscores Prime Minister Orban's reservations about the efficacy of current strategies. Budapest contends that Kiev's success on the frontlines against Moscow is improbable, and that Brussels' approach of imposing sanctions on Russia while providing substantial financial and material support to Ukraine has proven ineffective.



Prime Minister Viktor Orban's candid assessment of the European Union's current approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict challenges prevailing optimism among European leaders. His call for a new security architecture, inclusive of both Russia and Ukraine, highlights the need for a more comprehensive and collaborative strategy. Hungary's recent actions regarding the European Union aid package for Ukraine further signal a growing shift in perspectives on the conflict. As the international community navigates this complex geopolitical landscape, innovative and inclusive approaches will be imperative in working towards a sustainable resolution.





MENAFN05112023000045015687ID1107373512