Death toll of Palestinians from Israel’s attacks reaches 9,500, with over 6,400 women, children

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the government media office in the Gaza Strip reported that the number of casualties resulting from Israeli airstrikes in the region has now reached 9,500, with a significant majority of these being women and children.



“The death toll in result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 is 9,500, including 3,900 children and 2,509 women,” Salama Marouf, the chief of the media office, informed a news briefing.



Marouf continued: “The Israeli raids led to the destruction of 55 mosques, three universities, three churches, and five buildings belonging to the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Gaza.”



Regarding the impact on the healthcare sector, he stated: “Sixteen hospitals, 32 primary care centers, and 27 ambulances were damaged, in addition to 105 medical institutions.”



With respect to residential buildings, Marouf mentioned that the Israeli airstrikes led to “the destruction of 8,500 homes and 40,000 housing units, and damage to 220,000 other units, in addition to the damage to 88 government headquarters and 220 schools, 60 of which had to end service.”



“The Israeli occupation has intensified its crimes during the past 24 hours, coinciding with the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region," he also said.



He emphasized: "The occupation seeks to eliminate all aspects of life in the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City, by excessive crimes and massacres."



Marouf cautioned of “the occupation’s deliberate intention to target more hospitals,” calling for “immediate intervention to bring fuel into hospitals in order to save lives.”



Over the past 24 hours, Israeli aircraft escalated their airstrikes on multiple locations within the Gaza Strip, including hospitals and schools where numerous displaced civilians sought refuge. These attacks have led to numerous fatalities and injuries.

