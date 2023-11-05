Israel says to nations who failed to support them: you`re either with us or Hamas

(MENAFN) The Israeli Foreign Ministry has taken a firm stance, declaring that nations failing to support Israel's response to the actions perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 are effectively aligning themselves with the militant group in the ongoing conflict. The ministry emphasized that there is no room for neutrality in the matter. During a virtual media briefing, spokesman Lior Hayat underscored Israel's determination to eradicate Hamas, characterizing it as an existential goal.



He alleged that the leadership of the group is plotting further violent incidents akin to the October 7 attack, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. This article delves into the statements made by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the context surrounding the October 7 incident, and the international response to the ongoing conflict.



Following the October 7 attack, Israel claims to have garnered unprecedented international support. Hayat attributes this backing to the shocking nature of the atrocities committed, suggesting that the global community has recognized the severity of the situation. The international response, however, has been marked by varying degrees of support, with some nations expressing concerns over the proportionality of Israel's response.



On October 7, Hamas fighters breached a security wall erected by Israel around Gaza, launching attacks on nearby towns and military installations. The resulting violence claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians and led to the capture of over 200 hostages. Israel responded by imposing a siege on the Palestinian enclave and subjecting it to weeks of intense bombardment, signaling a significant escalation in the conflict.



While the United States has pledged unwavering support for Israel's actions, numerous nations have criticized the response as disproportionate. This disparity in international opinion highlights the complex nature of the conflict and the divergent perspectives on how best to address the situation.



As a result of the conflict, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza. The region has been effectively cut off from critical supplies, exacerbating the already dire situation. The massive bombardment has further compounded the challenges faced by the civilian population, prompting concerns from humanitarian organizations and advocacy groups.



