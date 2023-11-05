Iran treads cautiously in response to Israel's Gaza campaign

(MENAFN) Recent reports suggest that Iran, along with its regional allies, is delicately navigating the fine line between pushing back against Israel's military campaign in Gaza and avoiding a full-scale conflict. According to CNN, sources with knowledge of the matter indicate that Iran is exercising caution to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. While Washington believes that Iran does not have complete control over some of its allied groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, there are concerns that internal politics within these groups may lead to an escalation of tensions. This article examines the nuanced dynamics at play, shedding light on Iran's strategic considerations and the potential consequences of this delicate balancing act.



United States officials have emphasized that Iran's influence over its allied groups, including Hezbollah, is not absolute. This has raised concerns about the possibility of these groups taking unilateral actions that could escalate the situation. Hezbollah, engaged in border clashes with Israel for weeks, has become a focal point of these concerns. Analysts suggest that Iran is carefully managing this relationship to avoid a scenario where Hezbollah initiates a major attack against Israel or its key ally, the United States.



Despite the ongoing hostilities, Iran appears to be cognizant of the potential fallout from a major escalation. A United States official revealed that Iran has opted for a strategy of low-level attacks on Israel, allowing it to demonstrate its stance on the Gaza conflict without directly confronting Israel or the United States, which could have far-reaching consequences. This measured approach is aimed at maintaining a delicate balance between showing support for its allies and avoiding a full-blown conflict. A Coordinated Strategy with Risks: CNN's sources describe Iran's approach as a "coordinated strategy," one that aims to exert pressure without crossing a threshold that could lead to uncontrollable consequences. However, there are warnings that this strategy may carry inherent risks. The situation's complexity means that any miscalculation or unintended escalation could potentially lead to a broader conflict, even if neither party desires such an outcome.



Faced with the possibility of a broader regional confrontation, Israel is actively bolstering its military capabilities. Reports indicate that Israel has allocated significant resources, approximately USD1.5 billion, to procure weaponry from both domestic and international sources. This move reflects Israel's determination to ensure its readiness in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape.



The delicate dance between Iran, its allied groups, and Israel underscores the high stakes and intricate dynamics at play in the Middle East. As tensions continue to simmer, the careful calculations and strategic maneuvers of these actors will play a pivotal role in determining the region's future. The potential for unintended consequences serves as a stark reminder of the need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and find avenues for peaceful resolution in this volatile geopolitical arena.





MENAFN05112023000045015687ID1107373500