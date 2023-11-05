Honduras Calls Israel Ambassador Home For 'Consultations'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tegucigalpa: Honduras became the latest Latin American country Friday to recall its ambassador to Israel for consultations on what it described as the "serious humanitarian situation" facing Palestinians in Gaza.

"In the face of the serious humanitarian situation suffered by the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip, the government" has called envoy Roberto Martinez to Tegucigalpa "for consultations," foreign minister Enrique Reina said on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier this week, Bolivia became the first in Latin America to cut ties with Israel since the conflict erupted on October 7.

Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors over Israel's retaliatory attacks on Gaza, which the health ministry says has now killed more than 9,200 Palestinians -- two-thirds of them women and children.