Turkiye Recalls Ambassador To Israel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Turkish foreign ministry stated that Ankara has recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations due to the humanitarian crisis and ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Israel's envoys to Turkiye left the country last month after protests erupted in support of Palestinians.



UN chief 'horrified' by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoy

Honduras calls Israel ambassador home for 'consultations'

Entrance of al-Nasr Children's Hospital in Gaza City hit in attack Strike on AFP's Gaza bureau causes significant damage

Read Also

Israel later said it had recalled its envoys to assess bilateral ties.