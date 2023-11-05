Turkiye Recalls Ambassador To Israel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
Turkish foreign ministry stated that Ankara has recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations due to the humanitarian crisis and ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.
Israel's envoys to Turkiye left the country last month after protests erupted in support of Palestinians.
Israel later said it had recalled its envoys to assess bilateral ties.
